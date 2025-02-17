Lillian Garcia Making Short Notice WWE Raw Appearance

Veteran ring announcer Lilian Garcia has been working on "WWE SmackDown" since her return following Samantha Irvin's departure from WWE in October, but she's set to make a last-minute appearance on "WWE Raw" on Monday. Garcia made the announcement from the airport to her Instagram followers after she didn't go live from her account on Monday.

"If you guys have been following my stories, then you know that I'm at the airport for a reason," Garcia said in her video post. "I'm actually heading to 'Monday Night Raw.' I'm going to be subbing in for Alicia [Taylor] tonight."

Instead of a live feed, Garcia delivered a "#MondayMotivation" airport-style, where she shared three thoughts and some advice with her followers for the week. She said to go with the flow and to always be ready, to which she said she was thankful she had an outfit ready to go for the show already so she could jump on the plane. Her third positive reminder to her followers was to have fun with whatever life brings and to make it a great week on purpose.

Garcia is headed to Charlotte, North Carolina where the red brand will emanate live from the Spectrum Center. Seth Rollins is set to take on Finn Balor in an Elimination Chamber qualifying match. Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez will also duke it out for a spot in the women's Chamber. Other matches include Penta taking on Pete Dunne and AJ Styles versus Dominik Mysterio.