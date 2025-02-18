AJ Styles Dodges Bron Breakker Sneak Attack After Winning WWE Raw

AJ Styles picked up a victory over "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio with a Styles Clash on "WWE Raw," and after the match Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker slipped into the corner of the ring while Styles' back was turned. Styles, however, ended the segment on top, and looks to be potentially in line to get a shot at Breakker's title.

Breakker got in position to spear Styles, but "The Phenomena One" moved out of the way, leaving Mysterio to take the Spear instead. Styles then blindsided Breakker with an enzuiguri and tossed him out of the ring into the announce table. Michael Cole stated that Breakker was "embarrassed and humiliated" by Styles; Breakker threw his shirt at Styles in anger, but Styles snatched it out of the air while staring him down. Both men realized the title was in the corner of the ring and went for it simultaneously with the champion getting it just in time.

Styles recently returned to WWE in this year's men's Royal Rumble match. He'd been out since October when after suffing an apparent injury in a match with Carmelo Hayes. Breakker also went viral for Spearing IShowSpeed during the Rumble match.