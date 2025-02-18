Seth Rollins Claims Final WWE Elimination Chamber Spot After Raw Main Event Win

Seth Rollins defeated Finn Balor to secure the sixth and final spot inside Elimination Chamber in the main event of "WWE Raw." With John Cena having already announced his entry, followed by the qualifications of CM Punk, Drew McIntyre, Logan Paul, and Damian Priest, it was left between Balor and Rollins to decide the last entrant into the match; those fighting within the chamber are competing for a shot at WWE Champion Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41, after Royal Rumble winner Jey Uso challenged Gunther.

Balor started off the match strong, with commentary playing up the competitors' history stemming back to his ill-fated Universal title win over Rollins at SummerSlam 2016. The action was quickly taken to the outside as Rollins sought to get back into it, with Balor careering into him with a tope suicida. Rollins worked Balor's knee using the middle rope, but was swiftly driven into the apron and his back stomped in. Rollins sent Balor into the announcer's desk and looked to land a curb stomp on the steps, but once again he was scouted and himself sent into the steps. Back in the ring, Balor landed a Coup De Grace, going for the pinfall only to get rolled up himself. He kicked out and locked in a crossface, but Rollins escaped and hit the curb stomp for the winning pin.