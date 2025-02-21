Penelope Ford Recalls Real-Life Wedding With Fellow AEW Star Kip Sabian

AEW couple Kip Sabian and Penelope Ford have been married since 2021, and had a wedding segment on AEW television which also introduced former AEW star, Miro, to the promotion through a storylin. Like all wrestling weddings, the ceremony was crashed. Obviously, this was never their actual wedding, and in a recent appearance on "AEW Unrestricted," Ford recalled their real wedding and decision to forgo the entire ceremony and just elope.

Ford recalled that the idea for an on-screen wedding was pitched to them but that they didn't have a lot of time to put everything together; however, Sabian felt that they had to do get married before the segment since he felt like it was bad luck. "We went to the courthouse, it was on the first of February, so I think it was two days prior to Dynamite," she explained. Ford then added that she actually wanted to get married on February 4 since that was when they met and the date they got engaged.

When it came to their actual wedding, the weather quickly turned into heavy snow and Ford noted that they ended up having to drive through two feet of snow to get to the courthouse on the date. "I had to buy a wedding dress, so I bought a real wedding dress that I still have yet to wear!" she added. "I had also contacted Sandra and said 'Can you make me a wedding dress?' and I drew it out, and she made it come to life, and I wore that over the dress that I had bought at the store."

