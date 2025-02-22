Former WWE Star Mandy Rose On Readiness For Future Royal Rumble Appearance

Former WWE star Amanda Saccomanno has come quite a long way from her days as "Mandy Rose," and has since tied the knot with fellow former WWE name Tino Sabbatelli and gone onto several different business ventures. However, Saccomanno is still open to returning to wrestling, and during an episode of the "Power Alphas Podcast" she hosts along with Sabbatelli, she teased a Royal Rumble return.

"Royal Rumbles [are] always a lot of fun, personally they are my favorite when I was competing in WWE," Saccomanno explained, reflecting on how exciting the matches always were, in addition to the highly anticipated countdowns.. Sabbatelli then asked if Saccomanno was hinting at a Rumble return, to which she said the following: "I'm not saying anything, I'm just saying the Rumble is a very exciting pay-per-view where we get to see who kinda stands out."

Saccomanno was not present at the 2025 Royal Rumble and made it seem like she'd need to shake off some rust in the event of a WWE return. "It's funny though, like if I was to do that, like I got to start getting — I got to get into the ring tomorrow!" she explained. "Let's be real, though, I stay in shape. So, like, physically? Listen. I'm ready. I'm probably in better shape now than I was four years ago."

