Michelle McCool Looks Back On Being In WWE's First Women's Tables Match

At WWE's 2010 Survivor Series event, Natalya bested Michelle McCool and Layla in a two-on-one handicap match for the Divas Championship. The following month, the trio shared the ring again, this time in WWE's first-ever women's Tables match also involving "The Glamazon" Beth Phoenix. During a recent appearance on "Insight With Chris Van Vliet," McCool reflected on this historical moment, which pitted her and Layla, together known as LayCool, against Natalya and Phoenix, also known as The Divas of Doom.

"I was proud of that Tables match," McCool, now an impending WWE Hall of Famer, said. "It was not only the first, it was fun. Earlier in the day we were walking up the ramp, and I remember somebody saying 'Surely, the table is fine, it's gonna break. There's two of them, right? There's Layla and Michelle, yeah, no problem.' That sucker did not break. Table would not put us over. They didn't like us either. So we hit it and I'm like, 'Oh gosh.' I look back up and we're like 'Nattie climb back up.' And it couldn't have turned off better with her going back up for the second time. But yeah, that was a big moment."

As McCool alluded to, Natalya was initially planned to win the match for The Divas of Doom by pushing both members of LayCool through a table. Their impact, however, barely made a dent. As such, Natalya ascended to the top rope and firmly broke the table with a splash. Elsewhere in the match, Natalya marked the first ever double Sharpshooter by locking both McCool and Layla in it.