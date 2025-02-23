Ludwig Kaiser Thinks Former Rival Is Future WWE HOFer

Ever since he arrived on the WWE main roster as part of Imperium, Ludwig Kaiser has made a number of enemies, but he has been able to back it up in the ring by establishing himself as one of the hardest-hitting members of the WWE roster in recent years. Stars like Bron Breakker and Pete Dunne have felt first-hand what it's like to be in the ring with Kaiser, but one man truly pushed the German to his limits, and during a recent appearance on the "Insight" podcast, Kaiser admitted that for as much punishment as he dishes out, Sheamus will be a WWE Hall of Famer one day.

"Sheamus is special man, obviously we're talking about a future Hall of Famer, and we're talking about someone that I've watched as a teenager. But also Sheamus is someone who's a–he's a tough, nasty guy to work with because if you don't stomp this guy into the ground, he is going to come back up. You can't catch a breath with this guy because he really is everything he says he is, he is that crazy Irish man who loves to fight and goes out there and comes back all bloody and that. He loves that, he loves to go to war, and it triggers something in me that really wants to punch his head in. So I really don't get tired of wrestling this guy, it's fun, but I'm also p*ssed off fighting him because it is a war."

Kaiser and Sheamus have had a number of matches on "WWE Raw" over the past year, each one more physical than the last, with the most recent bout coming on the January 13 episode of "Raw" where The Celtic Warrior picked up the victory.

Please credit "Insight" when using quotes from this article, and give a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.