The Hardys Remember Show-Stealing WWE Match Against Edge & Christian

With a career spanning more than 30 years, Matt and Jeff Hardy are one of the most accomplished tag teams in pro wrestling's modern era. The two have found success in many different companies, but to this day, the team is still often associated with former WWE stars Edge and Christian as their main rivals.

Appearing on the WWE Vault YouTube channel, Matt and Jeff spent some time watching some of their most historic moments in the company, including their memorable ladder match against Edge and Christian at WWE No Mercy 1999. While fans might prefer the WWE WrestleMania 17 three-way involving the Dudley Boyz, Matt and Jeff seemingly prefer the No Mercy bout.

"We probably label and list this match as our favorite match of all matches," Matt Hardy said. "This is the match that made us, when it was all said and done."

The brothers revealed that they had been practicing ladder matches in smaller promotions for years by that point, and they believed they could create something special if paired up with the right partners. It just so happened that Edge and Christian meshed perfectly with the brothers, and Matt referred to the team as "kindred spirits."

Jeff reminisced about the crowd getting progressively more excited as the match went on, with Matt sharing his belief that it meant the WWE audience had fully bought into what they were presenting. Though wrestling fans were mostly used to seeing larger-than-life titans battling against one another, the Hardys (along with Edge and Christian) were bringing something different to the table.

"'Stone Cold' Steve Austin came over and said, 'Well, hell, boys,'" Matt continued. "'I gotta tell you,' he said. 'I'm gonna give it up. You guys stole the show tonight. Ain't nobody topping that.'"