The Hardys Look Back Fondly On WWE Feud With The Usos

In the midst of The Usos WWE Smackdown Tag Team title reign in 2019, The Hardys were the next team to step up after Jimmy and Jey had eclipsed 50 days as champions. Following WrestleMania 35, Jeff and Matt Hardy would be given the opportunity to challenge The Usos for the titles on the blue brand, and they were successful in capturing the championships at the Barclays Center in New York City. On an episode of "WWE Retrospective," Matt reflected on entering a feud with The Usos and credited them for their growth as professional wrestlers since then.

"We were so excited to work with the Usos, and we didn't get to work with them a ton, but, once again, I'm a huge fan, huge advocate of the Usos ... the stuff that they did with The Bloodline and Roman has just been incredible. And you could see that potential in them. They were so enjoyable to work with."

Jeff Hardy also expressed how fascinating it was to wrestle The Usos after meeting them years prior when they were kids. "I remember when they were so young through Umaga, getting to know them when they were super young and just getting into the business, man it was so cool to actually be in the ring with them and then tearing it up."

Matt Hardy also claimed that The Usos have earned their spot and stated that they are one of the best tag teams of all time. However, Jeff revealed that he once brainstormed a cinematic match idea with Jimmy and Jey, sharing that he wanted to fight them in a penitentiary and incorporate paranormal themes, due to their original catchphrase being "Welcome to the Uso Penitentiary."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "WWE Vault" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.