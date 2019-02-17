SmackDown Tag Team Titles Match: The Usos vs. Shane McMahon and The Miz

We go to the ring and out first comes SmackDown Tag Team Champion The Miz. He takes the mic on the stage and first congratulates Sasha Banks and Bayley on their big win. Miz then dedicates this match to his dad, his daughter Monroe Sky, and wife Maryse. The music hits and out comes Maryse to a pop. Miz hands the mic to Maryse and she announces that they are expecting their second child. Miz dedicates the match to his unborn child. Miz brings out his partner Shane McMahon next and they head to the ring together. Tom Phillips is on commentary now. He's joined by Graves and Byron Saxton. Out next are The Usos, Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso.

Jimmy starts off with Miz and they go at it. Jimmy drops Miz with a shoulder. They trade counters and Miz goes for the backbreaker - neckbreaker combo but it's blocked. Miz catches Uso in mid-air and goes for the Figure Four but it's blocked. Jey tags in and Miz puts on the brakes in the corner, re-grouping with Shane. Miz and Jey go at it now. Miz drops Jey and taunts Jimmy. Miz with the corner clothesline to Jey. Shane tags in and goes to the top for Coast 2 Coast while Miz holds Jey. Jimmy comes from the apron and attacks but Shane fights him off. Shane drops Jey as he charges. Shane with a 2 count on Jey. Shane with a back elbow to Jey as Miz tags in for the double team. Shane and Miz clothesline Jey over the top to the floor. Jimmy gets clotheslines over the top on the opposite side of the ring. The Usos look on from the floor as the champions mock them.

The Usos regroup on the outside. Jimmy hits the ring but Miz unloads on him. Miz with kicks in the corner now. Jey tags in and this leads to Miz getting dropped over the top rope off a distraction. Jey rocks Miz and uses the second rope. The referee backs him off and Jimmy gets in a cheap shot from the floor. Jey tags back in and works over Miz in the corner. Jimmy with another quick tag as Miz gets double teamed some more. Miz tries to get some space between he and Jimmy but the double team shuts him down again. Jimmy keeps Miz grounded in the middle of the ring now.

Miz gets close to tagging out but Jey slams him back to the corner. Jimmy tags in and throws his towel in Shane's face to taunt him. Jimmy uses Miz's corner clothesline and works him over, taunting him. Jimmy charges but Miz comes out of the corner and clotheslines Uso to the mat. Miz and Jimmy are both down in the middle of the ring now. Shane tags in and rocks Jey on the apron. Shane goes to work on Jimmy now. Shane with a big backdrop to Jimmy. Shane bounces around the ring and drops Jimmy with a right hand when he gets up. Jey comes in but Shane drops him with a DDT. Shane with more offense and a 2 count.

Shane has The Usos down in opposite corners now. Shane goes to the top and hits a big Coast 2 Coast on Jimmy. Fans pop as Shane quickly recovers and goes back to the top. Shane looks to hit a Coast 2 Coast on Jey now but Jimmy jumps up and superkicks him out of the air. Jimmy goes to the top and hits the big Superfly Splash on Shane but Miz makes the save just in time to break the pin attempt up. Miz rallies from the apron as Shane and Jey are down. Miz comes in off the top. Miz with kicks to Jey now. Jey catches Miz with a Samoan Drop out of nowhere. Jey gets hyped up and goes for the Rikishi Splash in the corner but Miz moves. Miz drops Jey with a DDT for another close 2 count. Miz brings Jey to the floor and starts taking apart the main announce table. Jimmy comes flying out but accidentally takes out Jey. Miz kicks Jimmy after the mishap.

Fans chant for tables as Miz places Jey on top of the announce table. Miz motions to Shane as Shane recovers in the ring. Shane goes to the top turnbuckle as Miz holds Jey on the announce table. Shane leaps out and puts Jey through the announce table with a big elbow drop. Miz and a referee check on Shane and Jey as they are both laid out in the debris. Miz brings Jimmy back in the ring and they tangle with attempts. Jimmy blocks the Skull Crushing Finale and nails a superkick. Jimmy goes to the top for the big splash but Miz gets his knees up. Miz with a 2 count. Miz follows up with the Skull Crushing Finale to Jimmy but he's slow to make the cover. Miz covers for a 2 count and Jimmy turns that into a pin attempt for the win and the titles.

Winners and New SmackDown Tag Team Champions: The Usos

This is from our live coverage of WWE Elimination Chamber. To access our full Elimination Chamber coverage, click here.