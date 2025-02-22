Former WWE Star Mandy Rose Assesses Company's Current Success

WWE has had several developments since Amanda Saccomanno — known as Mandy Rose during her tenure — departed the promotion, most notably WWE's gigantic Netflix streaming deal as well as hints that the product might just move back to a PG13 rating. During an episode of her "Power Alphas Podcast," Saccomanno reacted to all the changes in WWE and gave her take on the potential rating change.

"Netflix obviously is huge and we've all – I think we all are subscribed to Netflix," Saccomanno said. "A lot of new champions, and a lot of, you know, good stories. John Cena, being his last year in 2025 being on tour so that's pretty exciting." She also briefly commented on Tiffany Stratton using her WWE slogan, and while she admitted she didn't watch the show live she still seemed offended by the WWE Women's Champion's actions.

Saccomanno then commented on the rating change rumors and recalled someone debunking it. "Someone said they will not be moving to, you know, Attitude Era type things, or anything like that," she recalled. "I don't think it's gonna change at all in that aspect, I think there might be some things they could get away with more than they could have on USA."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit the "Power Alphas Podcast" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.