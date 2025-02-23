Mickie James Details 'Incredible' Time She's Had Working On WWE LFG

"WWE LFG" (Legends & Future Greats) is a reality show produced by the promotion that debuted on February 16. The show acts as a replacement for "WWE NXT Level Up," and will serve as a platform for potential signings to compete for a WWE contract – similar to the original "NXT" – where they'll be mentored by veterans like The Undertaker, Shawn Michaels, Bully Ray, Booker T, and Mickie James.

James recently appeared on the "Busted Open Radio" podcast, where she discussed her experience with WWE LFG. "I'm really honored to be a part of it," she claimed and praised her fellow wrestling legends. "To get to know everybody on a way different level, because we've only seen each other in locker rooms, right? Or hung out after shows a little bit, but it's only been in that camaraderie or brother/sister scenario." James also admitted that they all share a sense of chemistry on the show, despite all of them being very different.

James then explained that their differences on "WWE LFG" are what allows them to truly connect with the contestants and help them grow. "It just takes one person to say it the right way to hear it, to understand it, and compute it, you know?" James said. "These are all kids who, this wasn't their first passion or their first love ... whereas for us, that was very much a thing," she added. James also noted the massive difference between coaches and contestants and that it was something she was concerned about before they all worked together.

