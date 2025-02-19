MVP Discusses Advice He Gave To AEW Star Will Ospreay

Will Ospreay may be one of the hottest talents in AEW, but he still listens to advice from veteran wrestlers who have been in the business for quite some time. That includes one of the company's newer signees, Hurt Syndicate front man MVP. The former Montel Vontavious Porter spoke on "HUGE POP! with Donnie DaSilva and Jimmy Korderas" and didn't just talk about his own stable, but about others backstage he has offered advice to, including Ospreay. He explained he met Ospreay on the independent scene years ago, and they stayed in touch before they ended up in the same promotion.

"I told [Ospreay], 'That bump card is a real thing,'" MVP said. "'I understand your exuberance and desire to go out there and do all these amazing things all the time, but you can't. It's not sustainable. It's not physically sustainable. Go out there and give them a great show, but hold back a little bit and save some of that stuff for the pay-per-view. Save some of that stuff for the important moments.' Will has such a great attitude. Despite his incredible talent, he really is a humble kid."

MVP said he's proud of Ospreay's success, and explained that wrestlers have to know their audience and give them the match they want to see. Ospreay did just that at Grand Slam: Australia on Saturday when he and Kenny Omega teamed up to score a victory over the Don Callis Family's Konosuke Takeshita and Kyle Fletcher. Following the win, both men issued challenges for Revolution. Omega called out Takeshita for an International Championship match, and Ospreay challenged Fletcher in a continuation of their feud, this time inside a steel cage.