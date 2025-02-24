AEW Star Dustin Rhodes Explains Why He Doesn't Like Rehearsals Or Scripting Stuff

The landscape of pro wrestling has changed significantly over the years, and while there were always rehearsed segments in the industry, modern wrestling often revolves around several preplanned spots and scripted promos, that veterans like Dustin Rhodes are not happy with. In a recent appearance on the "Busted Open Radio" podcast, "The Natural" explained his opposition and why he prefers to take a more heartfelt approach.

"I like to just put it out there, and you're live; I don't like to script my stuff, just like, pour stuff from the heart, you know?" Rhodes explained when asked about the chemistry between him and MJF during their recent segment and match on "AEW Dynamite." "It's very important, I think, and that's the reason why I do that is because it's more heartfelt and you can make people feel something, and I think like, that's the object of what we do."

Rhodes noted how well the fans responded to him and MJF, and claimed that he noticed that his promo segment with the former AEW World Champion ended up being more of a lecture than a promo. "Everybody seemed to love it, and to me – back when I started, I was terrible with promos," the veteran added. "My dad would be watching me, because he was my boss, and it was just intimidating and I couldn't do anything right." Rhodes then noted that he's taken a lot of time over his career to study and learn from the best, and now his main aim is to bring out the passion in his promos.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.