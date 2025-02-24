Former WWE Star Mickie James Details How The Business Is 'Softer' Nowadays

Mickie James got her start in the wrestling industry early on during 1999, and back then, the route to WWE was a lot harder than it is today, and aspiring wrestlers often had to undergo crazy situations on the road, or push hard to prove themselves. James is notably one of the veterans taking part in the upcoming "WWE LFG" reality show, aimed at discovering and signing new talent like the original "NXT," and in an appearance on "Busted Open Radio," she noted how much softer they have to be on the contestants.

"Then I realized, like, we're getting through the competition and I'm like, I'm really – I'm soft on my guys!" she exclaimed, noting how the other veterans instead were tougher than her and admitted that she realized she needed to show them some tough love instead, since she began to relate to her rookies too much. "It's not the same business that we grew up in, (...) it's way softer than the world of wrestling we had to climb through." James then added that it's important to have tough skin in wrestling and take corrective criticism.

James then looked back at her prior experience with training rookies, and admitted that compared to her fellow legends on the show, like Booker T or Bully Ray, she hasn't had the same success or experience. "You have to kind of attack each kid differently depending on where they are on their journey and their personality," she added, noting what the experience has taught her.

