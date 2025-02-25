WWE's Carlito Talks Apple-Chewing Technique, Explains Why He Can't Spit Apple Anymore

Pro wrestling veteran, Carlito, first broke into the WWE scene back in 2004 and with his memorable theme song, catch phrase, and habit of spitting chewed up apple-bits into the faces of people backstage and those he feuded with. During an interview on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet," Carlito commented on his original presentation in WWE and why he no longer spits into the face of "people who don't want to be cool."

"I didn't know I had a catchphrase," Carlito said while recalling his reaction when people would ask him to do his catchphrase. "It's not a catchphrase, but apparently it is?" The veteran further recalled first hearing that apples would be incorporated into his original gimmick, and compared his persona to something a WWE Hall of Famer was known for. "It was thanks to a nice Razor Ramon rip-off vignette – he did one, I forgot, where he spat some kind of fruit – I forgot what it was – and then in mine it was just a cheap remake, I had an apple and I spat it, and then like Vince loved it."

According to Carlito, he wasn't given too much information about his gimmick prior to filming the vignettes. "They said the gimmick would be 'he's a cool, kinda laid-back, guy,' that's all they gave me," the veteran claimed. "There's actually a technique to spitting that people haven't realized: you have to get the right amount of chew." Carlito then added that unfortunately, after COVID, he was banned from spitting the apple due to the restrictions, and hasn't used it since.

