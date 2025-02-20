AEW International Champion Konosuke Takeshita And More To Make CMLL Debuts

The working relationship between AEW and CMLL is only just getting started in 2025 as a number of AEW stars have been confirmed to be appearing in Arena Mexico in the near future. The most notable name of the bunch is current AEW International Championship Konosuke Takeshita, as CMLL aired a hype video on their "CMLL Informa" programme hyping his appearance. However, no date has been set for when Takeshita will be appearing as he already has a loaded schedule in both the United States and Japan.

⏳🌎 Próximamente...

El súper estrella de AEW, NJPW y DDT, Konosuke Takeshita llegará a la Arena México.... pic.twitter.com/W2WQFV9AjQ — Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) February 20, 2025

Takeshita will be defending his title on the February 26 episode of "AEW Dynamite" against Orange Cassidy, where if he wins he will then defend the title against Kenny Omega at Revolution on March 9. On top of this, he is already confirmed to be Hiroshi Tanahashi's final opponent on US soil when they face off at New Japan Pro Wrestling's Windy City Riot event on April 11, and looks set to be making a defense of his NEVER Openweight Championship against Ryohei Oiwa in NJPW as well.

Two other names that have a date confirmed for their appearance are Komander and Hologram. They will be teaming up at CMLL's Homenaje A Dos Leyendas event on March 21, the show that was headlined by the Blackpool Combat Club in 2024, where they will be facing the dream team of Mistico and Mascara Dorada, better known as El Sky Team.

⏳🌎#CMLLInforma || El Sky Team representará al CMLL en contra de AEW en Homenaje a #2LeyendasCMLL: Místico y Máscara Dorada enfrentarán a Komander y Hologram. 📲 https://t.co/kelGXKxJdL pic.twitter.com/3us7gekqCb — Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) February 20, 2025

The final AEW name announced for a CMLL appearance was Taya Valkyrie, who will making her debut for the company on March 7 as she will be teaming up with Lady Frost to take part in a tournament to determine new CMLL World Women's Tag Team Champions.

#CMLLInforma || ¡La Wera Loca en el CMLL! Taya Valkyrie será quien sustituya a la lesionada Red Velvet para hacer pareja con Lady Frost el próximo Viernes 7 de Marzo en la Arena México. 📲 https://t.co/kelGXKxJdL pic.twitter.com/yEUUWC4f5p — Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) February 20, 2025

Frost was supposed to be teaming up with Red Velvet for the tournament, but she had to withdraw due to injury.