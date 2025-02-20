Orange Cassidy Earns AEW International Title Shot On Dynamite, Could Face Kenny Omega

Orange Cassidy defeated The Undisputed Era's Roderick Strong in an International Championship Series Match on "AEW Dynamite," and he'll move on to take on champion Konosuke Takeshita next week. The series was announced over the weekend after Kenny Omega challenged Takeshita to a match at Revolution, but it could be Cassidy he's facing at the pay-per-view depending on next week's outcome.

Adam Cole and Kyle O'Reilly were ringside and Cassidy slid out of the ring at one point to hug former Conglomeration buddy O'Reilly, but stared down Cole. Strong then got out of the ring to hug his friends, but Cassidy hit him with a dive and got him back in the ring. He hugged O'Reilly again before going up top, but Strong caught him with a dropkick. Strong roughed up Cassidy with chops, but Cassidy's hands went in his pockets to battle back. Strong hit three back breakers, but Cassidy kicked out. The "Freshly Squeezed" one hit a Stun Dog Millionaire followed by an Orange Punch to get the victory.

Following the match, the Don Callis Family came out and Callis talked smack to Cassidy, calling him a "red headed hippy" before Takeshita and Mark Davis beat him down. Callis got a cheap shot in before Omega ran down to make the save. The good guys were able to fend off the Family, and Omega stood tall with the International Championship in the ring.