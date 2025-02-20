Bully Ray On How He Would Produce WWE Grudge Match Between Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens

Tensions between Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens have come to a head in recent weeks. The two are set to face off in an unsanctioned match at Elimination Chamber: Toronto on March 1. On "Busted Open Radio," WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray posited that the two former WWE NXT Champions should have as little support from WWE as possible.

"If it's unsanctioned, I'd strip it all down," Ray said. "No entrances. No referee. All I'd have was the ring announcer saying 'Ladies and Gentlemen, the next segment...is an unsanctioned match between Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens.'"

Ray thinks the WWE should appear to have as little involvement with the match as possible with no "pomp and circumstance," simply an acknowledgment that the company is allowing this to occur but does not condone it in any way.

"Strip it down. Let the two guys fight. Last man standing [wins]," Bully said. "I don't know if it's gonna be a bloody mess...It'll be a no disqualification, falls count anywhere [match]."

Ray, as well as his co-host Dave LaGreca are curious about the match happening at Elimination Chamber, as the unsanctioned match leaves little room for a follow-up at WrestleMania 41 in April.

"Could the finish of the unsanctioned match be no finish?" Bully wondered, thinking it could lead to a Last Man Standing Match at WrestleMania.

Owens is coming off of a heated feud with Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, which culminated in a Ladder Match at the Royal Rumble earlier this month.