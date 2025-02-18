Sami Zayn To Fight Kevin Owens In Rare Stipulation Match At WWE Elimination Chamber

Kevin Owens versus Sami Zayn isn't just official for Elimination Chamber in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, it's unsanctioned. The stipulation match rarely seen in WWE was made in the opening segment of "WWE Raw" on Monday after Zayn made his way to the ring to give the fans an update on his neck following a package piledriver from Owens a few weeks ago. Zayn was also adamant he was ready for a fight no matter what after Owens challenged him in a social media promo last week.

"Raw" General Manager Adam Pearce wasn't having it initially, however, and he stormed out to the stage to tell Zayn "no" once again, after Zayn asked multiple people who also told him the same. Zayn told Pearce he wasn't leaving the ring until he got his match, and Pearce said he couldn't sanction a bout between them.

The pair went back and forth about there being no good option for Zayn when it came to Owens, and that the match could be the last of his career if Owens had his way. Zayn demanded a match once again, and Pearce finally relented and made it official as an Unsanctioned Match for the premium live event. As of this writing, Owens has yet to respond to the match being made official, though he has been known to post his promos to his X (formerly Twitter) account before WWE airs them.