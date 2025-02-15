Kevin Owens Tells Sami Zayn To 'Come Find Me' At WWE Elimination Chamber In Toronto

Former friends Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn are going back to where both their friendship and feuds started, in their home country of Canada, when WWE travels to Toronto in two weeks for its Elimination Chamber event. It's not yet clear if they'll meet in the ring for a match, but the pair cut competing video promos on social media that aired on "WWE SmackDown" and Owens told Zayn to find him at the premium live event.

The call-out comes after Owens hit Zayn with a package piledriver to end "WWE Raw" last week after Zayn was defeated by CM Punk for a spot in the Chamber match. Owens was angry because Zayn didn't help him defeat Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes at the Royal Rumble in the championship ladder match. When Owens was down and bloodied, Zayn was ringside checking on his friend, but he didn't prevent Rhodes from climbing the ladder to win the match.

Zayn's promo was played first on "SmackDown" and he updated fans about how rough his neck was feeling after the package piledriver. He said he has nerve damage and is seeing specialists and he's not sure when he'll be cleared, but when he is, he and Owens are going to fight again. Owens' emotional promo followed later in the night and he expressed pain over how many times he had been stabbed in the back in the last few months. He said if Zayn wants to go again, they'll do it. That's when he mentioned Elimination Chamber, and said it didn't matter if Zayn was cleared or not, to come find him, and Owens will show Zayn what "real pain is."