AEW's Chris Jericho Ponders Farewell Tour á La WWE's John Cena

When icons in the wrestling business decide they want to hang up their boots, there's usually a retirement match or final appearance planned before they walk off into the sunset. However, when John Cena announced his farewell tour last summer, he changed the game when it comes to career celebrations, promising to perform at many of WWE's major events one last time and wrestle for a full calendar year. That said, not every legend would prefer all the bells and whistles before entering retirement, including AEW star Chris Jericho who explained on "Insight" that he has no interest in having an official end date on his career.

"I don't know if I want that much pomp and circumstance and obviously I'm not sure if that's John's idea or if it's the company's idea, the big retirement match, like that's a lot of pressure ... why put that sort of stamp on it, this is the retirement tour and then you decide to come back or you decide that you don't want to come back and it's not the official retirement tour. So to me I just kind of go with the flow and see where I am but once again, I do not have the ego that would demand an official retirement tour or retirement match. But if it's something that I found to be interesting, that I thought would be good and fun and cool, which is the same way I judge everything, then maybe I would do it."

Jericho also explained that he loves being the opposite of what people expect, and despite feeling like he's already a WWE Hall Of Famer, he doesn't feel like he needs the ring for the stamp of approval.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Insight" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.