Michelle McCool Credits This WWE Legend For Bullying She Endured During Their Feud

Future WWE Hall of Famer Michelle McCool has been a part of many great WWE moments, but she was also central to the woefully out-of-touch "Piggie James" saga, which saw the former WWE Divas Champion and her tag partner Layla crudely make fun of Mickie James for her weight. In a new interview with "Insight," McCool credited James for being a game punching bag for WWE creative's verbal jabs.

"Not once did she try to change things," McCool said, mentioning that she essentially apologized to James before each segment. "She knew that it took two to tangle. She knew what her role was. She knew what [McCool and Layla's] roles were."

Both she and host Chris Van Vliet don't think any WWE superstar would be able to get away with the amount of body-shaming she and Layla got away with back in the 2010s.

"That's how it was every week, 'I can't believe you all want us to do this,'" McCool bemoaned. "Layla and I were stupid...It did get us over and I give Mickie all the credit in the world for that."

McCool did, in fact, get over, as she is set to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame during WrestleMania weekend. McCool was the second member of the class of 2025 to be announced, following WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque who will be inducted for the second time. In the last few years, the Hall of Fame ceremony has taken place after the pre-WrestleMania edition of "WWE SmackDown," which would put the ceremony on April 18 this year, but WWE has yet to announce the date or time of the ceremony so that tradition could change.