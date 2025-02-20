Road Dogg Touches On Former Issues With WWE Star CM Punk

CM Punk's return to WWE meant that the abrasive star had to once again work with many people who may or may not like him, or whom he may or may not like, leading to plenty of awkward interactions and even more olive branches. One such mea culpa came from WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg, who says he was able to put water under the bridge with the former WWE Champion.

"I thought me and CM Punk hated each other's guts for 10 years because in my head I thought I hated him and I thought he hated me...good times and bad times," Dogg said on "Insight." When Punk returned in 2023, Punk felt the need to address issues. "He stood up and he hugged me and it broke my ice immediately. It also hit me right then, 'Hey [Road Dogg], he hasn't thought a g**d*** thing about you."

Dogg chuckled at the fact that he'd been holding a one-sided grudge for so long.

"It doesn't matter what he thinks about me anyway...Here I was 55, and I was holding onto that and I was holding onto nothing and it wasn't there...and he's a different dude today," Dogg said. "I told him not long ago...'I really appreciate your attitude' and he said 'Well that's the first time anyone's ever said that to me.'"

According to the former WWE Hardcore Champion, Punk used to "butt heads" with him backstage during Punk's initial tenure with WWE, but has since become a much more situationally-aware person in the years between his first and second run with the company.

"He butted heads with a lot of people. He says what he means and he means what he says and he don't mind if it ruffles your feathers," Dogg said. "I kinda respect it."

