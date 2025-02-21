WWE Announces The Rock To Appear On SmackDown

Amongst the chaos of The Road To WrestleMania 41 and the rapidly approaching WWE Elimination Chamber, it seems as though the hits won't be stopping anytime soon as The Rock is set to make his return to programming on tomorrow night's edition of "WWE SmackDown".

"Bold and disruptive, Unpredictable and dangerous," wrote The Rock on his X and Instagram accounts. "The Final Boss returns, LIVE on #SmackDown tomorrow at 8ET/7T on @USA Network."

A press release sent out by WWE shortly after confirmed the news, with part of it reading:

"'Strap in,' said WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque. 'When The Final Boss shows up at this time of year, the audience knows absolutely anything is possible. Everything could change in an instant.'"

The Rock's last appearance on WWE programming came at the "NXT" New Year's Evil television special on January 7, joining his daughter and "NXT" General Manager Ava backstage before discussing his long history with Cody Rhodes and his excitement with being on the brand in front of the live crowd later that night.

Aside from The Rock's, #DIY are set to put the WWE Tag Team Championship on the line against Pretty Deadly in what will be their first defense since WWE Royal Rumble during tomorrow's episode of "SmackDown". Solo Sikoa will also be returning to action as he teams with Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga in a Six Man Tag Team Match against Damian Priest, Braun Strowman, and the aforementioned Rhodes, and Drew McIntyre goes one-on-one with Jimmy Uso.