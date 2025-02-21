Dave Meltzer Expects The Rock's WrestleMania Plans To Be Made Clear On WWE SmackDown

Ahead of tonight's episode, The Rock surprised everyone on social media by announcing his appearance on "WWE SmackDown." With WrestleMania looming ahead in the horizon and no hint at his potential involvement, it seemed like "The Final Boss" would be missing the biggest annual WWE Premium Live Event. Now that he's set for "SmackDown," fan speculation is through the roof, and Dave Meltzer believes his appearance will answer his WrestleMania status.

"Dwayne Johnson was a last minute add to the 2/21 Smackdown show in New Orleans," Meltzer wrote in an edition of "Wrestling Observer Newsletter." "What the reason is would be conjecture, and whether he's going to wrestle at Mania would be either a for sure [yea] or nay after this appearance one would think."

Meltzer then noted that the show in New Orleans is likely going to be where next year's WrestleMania location will be announced too, linking The Rock to the aforementioned announcement. "Johnson said he was there to announce a big gift to the city of New Orleans. So that's most likely the reason he's there or at least part of it," he added. However, Meltzer did note that when it comes to the timing, he has no insider information about The Rock's schedule but noted that last time, the "Brahma Bull" needed nine weeks of training for WrestleMania, and right now the next Mania is nine weeks away.

