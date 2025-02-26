The New Day's Xavier Woods Calls This WWE Match The Most Important 'Of All Time'

The New Day has solidified their place as one of the most decorated and beloved tag teams in WWE history. Beyond the accolades, the group's impact stems from their ability to connect with fans on a deeper level.

Recently, Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston sat down for a conversation on the "No-Contest Wrestling" podcast. The duo reminisced about their extensive career, reflecting on some of their most cherished and impactful matches as a collective unit. Woods identified a specific moment in Kofi Kingston's singles career as holding profound significance, elevating it above even the most spectacular tag team bouts.

"I think you [Kofi] winning the title, I think that to me, you winning the title, that is the most important match to me of all time, just because of what it meant. It was so much more [than a match], it was just a good time."

Kingston initially highlighted a particularly brutal and visually arresting match as a personal favorite, showcasing the range of experiences The New Day has had within WWE.

"We've had so many great matches, I'm not even trying to be funny," Kingston said. "For me, Hell in a Cell with them [vs The Usos], 'cause I am spoiled, because I had literally the best seat in the house right up alongside the cage watching him getting hit with the kendo sticks over and over when he was handcuffed hanging from the thing, incredible."

Despite reflecting on past glories, The New Day remains a relevant force on "Raw." On the February 10 episode, Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston engaged in a show-ending attack on Rey Mysterio, further escalating a more aggressive direction for the perpetually positive tag team.

