Kofi Kingston Recalls Feeling Fellow WWE Star's Face 'Break' During Botched Move

Unfortunately, injuries and concussions have become a frequent occurrence in the wrestling industry, especially now with talent having the athleticism to perform more high-risk maneuvers. Injuries can happen just as often during regular one-on-one contests as they do in more dangerous stipulations, and that was the case for Kofi Kingston during a match with The Miz. Speaking on "The Rich Eisen Show," Kingston reflected on accidentally concussing the "A-lister" with his finishing move, Trouble in Paradise.

"There's a lot of times where we know when we catch somebody like bad, and I remember when I did a pass by, I see him and he's hanging on the ropes ... I'm like 'oh he better be turned around by the time I get back around,' and surely when I get to this side, he's not, and my foot is already in the air ... If he would have just stayed there, he would have been fine and he turned around and I hit him so hard and I felt his face just break on my leg ... the trainers are with him, the doctors with him, they're making sure he's okay. Is he concussed? Yes. Do he have something broken? Yes. Is his nose messed up? Yes. But my foot is hurting, and I couldn't say anything because this man needs to be in the hospital bed."

Kingston continued to explain that he knew he hit The Miz hard because the top his foot was in pain for several weeks, and speculated that it was most likely fractured, but still felt bad about notifying the doctors in the moment.

