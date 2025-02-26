Chris Jericho Names What He's Most Proud Of In Time With AEW

Whether AEW fans love him or hate him, none of them can deny how important Chris Jericho has been to the company's success. He was the first major star to make the move from WWE to AEW at the beginning of 2019 after a successful year in NJPW, he was the first AEW World Champion, and can be credited as one of the driving forces behind AEW's biggest moments in its first year. A lot has changed in both AEW and the wider world of wrestling since 2019, and during a recent appearance on the "Insight" podcast, Jericho was asked what he is the most proud of when it comes to the six years of All Elite Wrestling.

"$185 Million a year for our new television contract, for a company that's barely six years old, that doesn't happen," Jericho said. "I can't think of another company in any genre that was able to get those types of numbers from a contract, so just to see how much we've been able to grow it." Jericho explained that all of the odds were stacked against AEW, and the company has been able to overcome each obstacle in its way, while also being able to grow as a result. "I'm really proud of how much we've grown. We've got a lot more growing to do, and a lot more growing pains, that's the biggest thing."

Jericho rounded off by saying he's not only proud of everything that AEW has achieved in such a short space of time, but also for being partially responsible for the rise in wrestler's salaries across the entire business as companies like WWE are more willing to offer their stars more money to stay just so AEW don't offer more money.

