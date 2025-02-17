WWE Main Roster Pay Has Increased In Recent Years

The annual salary for a WWE star is often dependent on the popularity of a wrestler as well as their longevity with the company, but there is also a set minimum amount that WWE must pay their talent. In 2022, WWE CCO Paul "Triple H" Levesque revealed that number was $250,000 for any star on "WWE Raw" or "WWE Smackdown." However, according to Fightful Select, that value has now increased significantly.

On Sunday afternoon, Fightful revealed that they were asked about the finical security of WWE wrestlers in a recent Q&A, where they echoed Triple H's claim from three years ago. That said, they were contacted by several talent and those who assist with monetary details, who explained that the new minimum earnings amount in WWE has now been increased to $350,000.

Fightful also noted that WWE currently covers airfare for its main roster talent, but hotels and rental cars are still their finical responsibility on the road. They also explained how each contract in WWE is different and many individuals have certain requests negotiated into their deals.

It's also worth mentioning that WWE stars also earn revenue from their merchandise sales, with those making under seven figures in the company being able to boost their earnings due to fan support. However, in addition to hotels and rental cars, wrestlers are still responsible for their own food, heath insurance, taxes, investments and other forms of travel, which can make it difficult for stars who are lower on the card.