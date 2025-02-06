John Cena Merchandise Reportedly Outsells Cody Rhodes Over WWE Royal Rumble Weekend

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes wasn't bested at the Royal Rumble by Kevin Owens in their ladder match, but he was beaten by John Cena when it came to merchandise sales. According to Fightful Select, contacts close to both Fanatics and WWE said that Cena was the top merchandise seller for talent during Rumble weekend. The outlet confirmed that generic WWE and Rumble-branded merchandise, like t-shirts and title belts, sold the best, with Cena coming second overall and Rhodes in third place. Rhodes has been the top seller for the last few years, according to Fightful.

The winner of the Men's Royal Rumble match, Jey Uso, was third for talent, but his merchandise sales went through the roof after winning the match. Fightful reported that it was hinted that Reigns rounded out the top five, but it wasn't confirmed.

Alexa Bliss' merchandise also sold well after she returned during the Women's Royal Rumble match following a two-year hiatus. Bliss debuted a new version of the Lily doll, seemingly inspired by the Wyatt Sicks with a "six" sew into one of its eyes, during her entrance, which is now on sale for $45 and is listed under "most popular" on Shop WWE.