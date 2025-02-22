Former Sonya Deville Reveals Irony Of WWE Departure

In the midst of negotiating her next contract with WWE in early February, Sonya Deville (real name Daria Berenato) learned that the company alternatively opted not to renew her existing deal, meaning her tenure with WWE was coming to an end. While appearing on "Daria and Toni Unwrapped," Deville revealed that the timing of her WWE exit was especially ironic given that she had inked a different kind of contract just days before.

"The irony of it all is that the week they didn't renew my contract, I booked my first big film project. Three days before I got the phone call [from WWE], I got the call from my manager that I booked this role that I had auditioned for," Deville said. "How weird is the universe? What a beautiful thing. What is there to be mad about? I see people leave and they say bad things about the company, they talk crap, or they say whatever, and I cannot relate. I genuinely, from the bottom of my heart, I cannot relate."

According to Deville, she initially dreamed of being an actor, so much so that she attended acting classes an hour away from her residence during her teenage years. After kicking off a career in the squared circle on "WWE Tough Enough," Deville eventually fell in love with professional wrestling as well. Given the recent series of events, it seems that the former "One Tree Hill" binge-watcher is now considering a step back to her roots.

"I love everything I got to do, everything I did, experienced [in WWE]," Deville said, "but that was a chapter, and it was a decade long. Travel, wrestle, eat, sleep, repeat. It was fun, but now, I have no choice but to listen to the universe and the universal signs. Like 'Hey D, that was good, but here's what's next.'"

