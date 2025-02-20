Former WWE Star Sonya Deville Breaks Silence About Departure

Earlier this month, WWE informed wrestler Sonya Deville (real name Daria Berenato) that they would not be renewing her contract, ending a decade-long run with the company. Speaking on the podcast she co-hosts with her wife, "Daria and Toni Unwrapped," Deville offered her first public comments on the news.

"I was shocked," Deville said. "You work somewhere for 10 years consecutively, you become like a family, so it was unexpected."

Deville revealed that she was in the midst of negotiating her next contract with the company when she received the call, and when she saw the number she was expecting to be met with news about an offer. Instead, she was informed that the company had decided not to renew. Though she was surprised, Deville doesn't seem to harbor any ill will.

"I had the greatest 10 years of my life," she continued. "The stories on the road, the traveling, the wrestling, the performing. I lived out dreams that I could have never imagined."

After getting her start on the sixth season of "WWE Tough Enough," Deville spent several years in developmental before hitting the main roster in 2017. Deville became a member of Absolution alongside Mandy Rose, with Paige as their manager. The partnership between Deville and Rose outlasted their association with Paige, though that eventually fell apart as well, leading to a feud between the two.

From 2021 onward, Deville adopted an onscreen management role while also continuing to wrestle. Most recently, Deville was seen leading the group Pure Fusion Collective prior to the news about her contract expiration.