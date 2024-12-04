WWE Star Sonya Deville Shares Cryptic Warning About Pure Fusion Collective

The first week of December has been one where WWE star Sonya Deville has decided to unleash a couple of cryptic messages on social media. The first came on Tuesday afternoon, where the Pure Fusion Collective member fired off a tweet that left more questions than answers.

There's a lot to be said and I'll say it when the times right. Trust this nothing happens for no reason. — Daria/Sonya Deville (@SonyaDevilleWWE) December 3, 2024

Later Tuesday evening, Deville was back on X with another cryptic post, though it appeared unrelated to her first tweet. She declared "that something was boiling inside of us," referring to herself and fellow PFC members Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark. As for what that is, however, Deville only stated that "it'll come out soon."

Something's boiling inside of us. It'll come out soon. #PFC — Daria/Sonya Deville (@SonyaDevilleWWE) December 4, 2024

It wouldn't be a stretch to suggest Deville's tweets were a result of frustration with the PFC's lack of succcess. Since the group formed this past summer, Deville, Baszler and Stark have had a rough go, winning only two matches out of eight as a unit, with one of those wins coming on "Main Event." Singles success has also eluded them, with Deville going winless since July, while Baszler and Stark haven't won matches on "Raw" since September, though both have since picked up victories on "Main Event."

Hopes that the PFC would be able to turn their luck around in the upcoming WWE Intercontinental Women's Championship tournament has so far not happened either, as Baszler was eliminated this past Monday by Dakota Kai. While Stark will have a chance to move on in the coming weeks when she faces off against Kayden Carter and Raquel Rodriguez, Deville will not, as she was left out of the tournament altogether.