Sonya Deville, Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark Debut As Trio, Jump Damage CTRL On WWE Raw

Following a wild six-woman tag match against the team of Lyra Valkyria, Kayden Carter, and Katana Chance on "WWE Raw," Damage CTRL had nary a moment to celebrate its win before being assaulted by a freshly united triumverate of toughness in Shayna Baszler, Zoey Stark, and Sonya Deville. After several backstage interactions in recent weeks between the new trio, Baszler and Stark seemingly made the alliance with Deville official and set their sights on Damage CTRL, which, as a faction, has frequently laid claim to running the WWE women's division.

Kicking things off with a feud against Damage CTRL would make plenty of sense for the new faction, with extensive history between all parties involved. Baszler has extensive history with all current members, including the injured Asuka. Stark and SKY were NXT Women's Tag Team Champions. And Deville (alongside Mandy Rose) feuded with Sane and Asuka for a time as well.

But according to this newly-formed trio, tonight's actions go way beyond targeting just Damage CTRL.

"We just sent a message to the entire locker room about who actually runs this division," Baszler said in a backstage segment directly afterwards, while Stark referenced getting "screwed twice, once at Clash at the Castle, and once at Money in the Bank [by] people who can't even lace our boots."

Putting a stamp on things, Deville said she's only been trying to help Baszler and Stark reach their full potential and "be the killers that they were meant to be" before firing a warning shot to the entire women's division.

"We're here," she said, "and there's not a damn thing anybody can do about it."