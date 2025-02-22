Bully Ray Names The 1 Match That Would Make Sense For The Rock At WWE WrestleMania 41

Sugar, spice, and everything nice. These words perfectly encapsulate the mannerisms and journey that eight-time WWE Champion The Rock has taken spectators on since his return before WrestleMania 40 last year. After last night's bewildering speech on "WWE SmackDown," it seems questionable that while at face value, "The Final Boss" appears to have the current Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes' best interest at heart. Depending on Rhodes' response next Saturday at the Elimination Chamber, he may either meet a man who will introduce him to portals he's only dreamed of entering or a soul eater waiting to take his life long before WrestleMania 41. Before The Rock riddled us with tongue twisters, Bully Ray predicted how he envisioned The Rock's "Road to WrestleMania" shaping up. And to think, he was playing the role of devil's advocate at the time.

"There's only one place for him, in my opinion, that would make sense in this whole story, and that's Cody Rhodes," Ray boldly predicted on "Busted Open."

Hypothetically speaking, many, including Ray's speculation, predict that John Cena will come out of the Elimination Chamber with the guaranteed chance to face Rhodes for his championship. As previously announced, Cena aims to become the only wrestler in company history to reach the milestone of being a 17-time World Champion, potentially surpassing Ric Flair's historic 16-time reign before hanging up his sneakers and retiring for good. For Ray, he argues not so fast, as he believes "The People's Champ" will find a way to integrate himself into this title picture, given his long and storied history with "The Champ."

"Cena wins. Cena/Cody at WrestleMania," Ray envisioned. "Rock plugs himself back in and goes, 'Remember that time you called me out for reading promos off my wrist? Now's your receipt. I'm the 'Boss.' I'm in, you're out.' You're gonna hate The Rock for doing that. Thus, you're gonna want to see Cody win even more."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.