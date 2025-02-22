Bully Ray Conjures Massive WWE WrestleMania Main Event To Put Over Cody Rhodes

At WWE Elimination Chamber, six men will step into the grueling, caged structure, with the winner earning an Undisputed WWE Championship match at WrestleMania 41. On this week's episode of "SmackDown," however, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson issued a special request to the title's current holder Cody Rhodes, which naturally put question marks around the status of the Undisputed WWE Championship as it pertains to "The Shows of Shows."

According to WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray, John Cena seems poised to win the Men's Elimination Chamber, thus securing himself the aforementioned title match on WWE's grandest stage. Given The Rock's unexpected return to "SmackDown," Ray believes he could be added to that potential title match as well, with Rhodes emerging victorious.

"Now, if you really want to get Cody over, Cody Rhodes beats John Cena and The Rock at WrestleMania," Ray said on "Busted Open Radio." "I'm just talking about a triple threat match. That's what I'm referring to. A triple threat match. Rock-Cena, that's there. There's history with Rock and Cena. There's promo history. There's match history. Now Cody is going to be in the ring with John Cena and The Rock? Cody's elevated by me just saying the words."

According to The Rock himself, the story between he and Rhodes, which began in the lead-up to WrestleMania 40, doesn't necessarily have to culminate in a match, as he foresees multiple creative avenues being on the table. Nevertheless, he is undoubtedly expecting an answer from Rhodes at Elimination Chamber in regard to his request for the soul of "The American Nightmare."

