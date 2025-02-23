One Insane WrestleMania Spot Required A Secret Signal

In order for McMahon to have enough time to tense his body so that Michaels didn't cause any serious injuries, the referee, Chad Patton, had to give some sort of signal to his boss. That signal was very simple, a leg squeeze.

If you go back and watch the closing stages of the match, Patton is pleading with Michaels not to jump, while also holding the ladder in place so that it didn't fall over as Michaels made the climb. HBK did a few crotch chops as a final show disrespect to McMahon, and when the camera cuts back to the wide shot of the ring, Patton runs over to the end of the table where McMahon's legs are and gives him a simple squeeze, before getting as far out of the way as possible so that he didn't get hurt in the aftermath.

McMahon ended up leaving the ring on a stretcher, while defiantly flipping the bird to the camera, but once he got to the back, all of the wrestlers who watched on in horror were extremely impressed at their boss for having the guts to take the bump that he did. Dave Meltzer wrote in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that McMahon worked a lot of the stars backstage in saying that he had no idea when Michaels was going to land and just had to hope for the best, but Meltzer revealed the magic behind the act a few weeks later. Despite this, it doesn't make the spot any less memorable or dangerous, and even with a little signal to help cushion the blow, you would be hard pressed to find someone crazy enough to take a move like that, let alone the man who is responsible for your financial well-being.