Michael Cole Provides Major Update On His Contract Status With WWE

Michael Cole is the overarching voice of WWE, and one of the company's longest-serving employees. Cole has been with WWE for 28 years, and after Jim Ross was moved from "WWE Raw" in 2008, Cole has been the man who has guided fans through events via the medium of commentary ever since.

With that said, Cole will continue to be the voice of the company for many years to come as he revealed on the "Impaulsive" podcast that he has signed a new contract. "I just signed a brand new contract with the company, so I'm going to be here for a number of years," Cole said. "The company really made me feel, really for the first time, that I was really important to this place after 28 years."

Given how long he has been in the company for, Cole was asked why he decided to put pen to paper on a new deal. "The paycheck's part of it, but the new regime had a lot to do with it. When I went to sign the new deal, I sat down with my wife and I'm 58 years old now, and I'm like 'they want to get me to retirement age,' because we had talked about me getting out of this for a long while now. Just because of the travel and everything else, and she was like 'you've got to do it, this is your legacy, you're going to be miserable if you don't finish this up the way you want.'"

Cole rounded off by confirming that his contract is for eight years, meaning that if he stays with the company for the entire length of the deal, he will have spent 36 years with WWE.

