Referee Wrestling Under New WWE Trademark

Recently, WWE filed a trademark for the name "Kalyx." While speculation ran wild that this trademark might be in reference to "WWE NXT" star Sol Ruca, whose real name is Calyx, it is not. Rather, it is for referee Jessika Carr.

According to "Fightful Select," the wrestler turned full-time referee participated in the "WWE Evolve" tapings scheduled to air starting Wednesday, March 5, on Tubi and YouTube (internationally). Carr, who wrestled under a mask, took part in a tag team match during the fourth episode taping. She and her partner, whose name was not mentioned in the report, were "already in the ring" before the match and did not have a typical entrance. As of this report, six episodes have already been recorded.

Before signing with WWE, Carr wrestled on the independent circuit for years after completing her in-ring training in 2010. She has made history several times in her career after transitioning to the role of a full-time referee, becoming the first WWE women's referee to be featured at Crown Jewel 2021 in Saudi Arabia. She officiated two matches on that card, including the finals of the King of the Ring Tournament between Finn Balor and Xavier Woods, which Woods won, and became the first female referee for a Hell in a Cell match, where Edge defeated Seth Rollins.