Additional Details On Upcoming WWE Evolve Series

"WWE Evolve" will premiere on Wednesday, March 5 and will give younger performers a platform to showcase their talent and compete for an opportunity to earn a spot on WWE's roster. The program is named after the original EVOLVE promotion, which WWE bought out in 2020. However, the company's founder, Gabe Sapolsky is set to return as the showrunner for the newest edition of the series. Last week, additional information was released about "Evolve" tapings, and now further details have emerged regarding the attendance figures for each show, the type of talent that has been featured, and who will be on the commentary desk.

According to Dave Meltzer in the "Wrestling Observer Newsletter," WWE is pre-planning months ahead for "Evolve," bringing in talent to perform on several shows for each taping. All shows occur at the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, with a limited amount of fans allowed to observe the program live. Meltzer also noted that no regular fans are allowed to watch tapings of "Evolve," and only family and friends have been invited, with approximately 100 people in attendance. The limited amount of spectators is reportedly due to WWE wanting to keep results hidden and to avoid spoilers from being leaked.

Meltzer continued to explain that the talent competing on "Evolve" have been stars that are under WWE contract but haven't had the opportunity to be featured on "WWE NXT" television yet, as well as some "WWE ID" wrestlers who still compete on the indies. More episodes of "Evolve" are scheduled to tape today, with Peter Rosenberg listed as one of the announcers for the show. Meltzer also revealed that WWE will be creating "Evolve" titles, and suspects that there will be one of the men's division and another for the women.