Report: WWE Has Already Taped Multiple Episodes Of New Evolve Series

"WWE Evolve" is set to debut on Wednesday, March 5 and will provide a platform for young talent to gain more exposure in the wrestling industry, with those competing on the brand aiming to hopefully earn a spot on WWE's roster. The series is named after the original EVOLVE promotion which was bought out by WWE in 2020, with the company's founder, Gabe Sapolsky, situated to be the showrunner for the new edition of the program. "Evolve" is scheduled to air every Wednesday at 8 p.m ET and 5 p.m PT, and now further details have been released regarding the show's recent tapings.

In the latest edition of the "Wrestling Observer Newsletter," Dave Meltzer has reported that seven episodes of "Evolve" have already been taped at the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. He also noted that WWE has limited who can attend tapings as they would prefer to avoid leaks being shared about the show. "Evolve" will also begin airing on Tubi and go head-to-head with "AEW Dynamite" on Wednesdays, making it the first wrestling program to rival Tony Khan's flagship show on a weekly basis since "WWE NXT."

At the Royal Rumble post-show press conference earlier this month, WWE CCO Paul "Triple H" Levesque revealed that "Evolve" will also feature talent from the "WWE ID" program, which will focus on developing independent stars and wrestling schools. On Friday morning, WWE also released a YouTube compilation of Drew McIntyre's best matches from EVOLVE Wrestling, in honor of the upcoming launch of the show next month.