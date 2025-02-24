Mark Henry Reflects On A 'Confusing' 2025 In WWE

Last Friday, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson made a late-announced return to "WWE SmackDown," in which he requested the soul of the Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes. Furthermore, the former world champion asserted, at the post-show press conference, that the story between and Rhodes didn't necessarily have to culminate in a match, leaving many fans and pundits scratching their heads even deeper. On "Busted Open Radio," WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry revealed himself as one of the puzzled pundits.

"This year has been very confusing [regarding The Rock]," Henry said. "The confusing part is easy to deal with. It's the weirdness and the out-of-syncness that is troubling me as a fan. And when I say out of syncness, I would go to the press conference and hearing The Rock, as Dwayne Johnson, talking about how great The Rock is and how great The Final Boss, the white whale unicorn, how great those characters are as it relates to them being in the WWE, like those two characters single handedly have saved the WWE, first off.

"Secondly, I don't get [The Rock saying] it doesn't need to culminate into a match," Henry added. "The whole point of good and evil is they're both going up against each other."

While the long-time direction of The Rock's steps remains largely unknown, his more imminent ones will take him to the city of Toronto, Ontario, Canada for WWE Elimination Chamber on March 1. There, he expects Rhodes to respond to his existential demand, which involves "The American Nightmare" being a "corporate" champion.

