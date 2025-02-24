Ex-Duke Hudson Debates Whether WWE Career Was Worth It In New Wrestling With Identity

Since his WWE release, Duke Hudson has been flexing his creative chops by posting several clips titled "Wrestling With Identity," where his "positive" and "negative" sides sit across one another and debate aspects of his WWE run. In the third part of his series, Hudson addressed an interesting question he's claimed to have seen in comment sections since his release "was his WWE career worth it?"

In a clip shared on social media, Hudson's negative side initially kicked off with an apology to his former coworkers for the comments he made last week and explained that he's simply been worked up. "Friends and family, people that we've met along the way, they always reach out from time to time and tell us how proud they are because we travel halfway across the globe to not just follow our childhood dream, but to live it," Hudson's negative side said. "So, why does it feel so wrong? Help me understand that? Why does it feel like it wasn't worth it?"

Naturally, his positive alter-ego responded and said that it was worth it, but his negative side pointed to all the online comments berating him instead. "You want the truth? The reason you got so worked up last week is simple: because you weren't picked to be a winner in a world you didn't create, and that bruised your ego," his positive side added. He further noted that life simply isn't fair and that things can be changed, but the only way they'll become unstoppable is to get on the same page. However, as the negative side agreed and added that they have to get to work, he flashed an eerie smirk at the end, suggesting he might have tricked his other side.