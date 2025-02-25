Michael Cole Recalls Yelling At Pat McAfee, Almost Making Him Leave WWE WrestleMania

Pat McAfee's work in the WWE commentary booth has been praised by many, including Triple H himself, who praised McAfee's ability and passion. However, not everyone is happy with everything the color commentator does, and while they seem to get along pretty well at this stage, Michael Cole claims that he once chewed McAfee out so bad that he was ready to leave the arena during a WrestleMania.

During his interview with Logan Paul on "IMPAULSIVE," Cole emphasized how important it is to have chemistry with your broadcast partner, and claimed he'd been blessed to get along with most of the men he shared a booth with and that he and McAfee are friends in real life. "Our relationship imploded for a night because at WrestleMania a number of years ago," Cole recalled, noting how he was in charge of the announcers years ago, and that they had a dress code. "And Pat shows up in shorts (...) and I'm like, in front of everybody — which is my bad — 'What the f**k are you doing, Pat? Dude, you're in f**king shorts, it's WrestleMania!'"

Cole further recalled that the altercation happened in front of Vince and Stephanie McMahon and several others backstage, which led McAfee to storm off. "I'm like 'Where the f*** are you going?' 'I'm not doing the show,'" Cole recalled. "He goes 'You just embarrassed me in front of everybody in this company,' and I never thought of it that way, but he was right." However, the two men worked out their issues and Cole claimed that Vince McMahon had no issues with the shorts and even questioned him for tearing into McAfee about them.

