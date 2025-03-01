FKA Jinder Mahal Reflects On Losing WWE Title

Raj Dhesi, once known to WWE fans as "Jinder Mahal," shocked the world in 2017 by dethroning Randy Orton to win the WWE Title. Dhesi went on to hold the title for much of the year before losing it to AJ Styles just before that year's Survivor Series.

"That was an amazing moment for me. I had so much fun in that match. I remember after the match when AJ pinned me...it was amazing," Dhesi told "Monopoly Events." Dhesi was happy to be a part of such an electric moment. Even though he lost, the shock of the win and the history of being part of the first WWE Title change in Manchester, England was enough for him. "History was made in Manchester...The fans here in the UK are so passionate."

Dhesi wasn't told until the night he lost the title what the plans were, and "The Modern Day Maharaja" actually prefers it to be that way.

"That was just the nature of the beast at that time and I think adjusting at the last minute is good," Dhesi said. "It's nice when there's a surprise."

According to Dhesi, he wasn't told whether there would be another world title run in the future, which left the possibility open, but ultimately meant Dhesi went from Survivor Series into the road to WrestleMania without a clear direction. According to Dhesi, it was not uncommon in the company.

"They don't tell you...because they don't know what's going to happen in the future," Dhesi said, noting the unpredictability of wrestling makes concrete plans impossible.