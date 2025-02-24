Former WWE Stars Baron Corbin & Dijak To Meet In Indie Main Event

Baron Corbin and Dijak both said farewell to WWE in 2024, with both men not having their contracts renewed, and are now enjoying life on the independent scene as Bishop Dyer and Donovan Dijak. However, their paths are set to cross this April for the Destiny World Wrestling promotion in Canada.

Dijak, who is the current Destiny World Wrestling Champion, cut a promo about how he is ready to defend his championship after defeating TNA star Hammerstone at the company's Fearless event, and he confirmed that Dyer will be the next man to step up to him.

@DijakFYE has laid out the Challenge to @TomPestock FKA Baron Corbin in Wwe. How will the man now known as Bishop Dyer respond to the Challenge. ??? It looks like we might have ourselves a Main Event for ICONS IV , live in Mississauga and the Legendary Don Kolov Arena !!!... pic.twitter.com/vgYknIDT6V — Destiny Wrestling (@DestinyWrestle) February 24, 2025

The match will take place at the Icons IV event on April 6, where they will be joined by a variety of different stars from around the world, including NJPW star TJP, current TNA X-Division Champion Moose, and GCW mainstay Gringo Loco who will also be making his debut for the promotion.

In terms of history between Dyer and Dijak, they have only shared the ring on one occasion during their time in WWE, that being in a triple threat match on the October 17, 2023 episode of "WWE NXT." However, neither man walked away the winner as that bout was won by Carmelo Hayes. Since their respective departures from WWE, Dijak has been extremely busy on the independent circuit, wrestling for companies like RevPro in the United Kingdom, OTT in Ireland, and a number of different US promotions like DPW and MLW. As for Dyer, he has only had one match since his WWE exit as he lost to Josh Barnett in a Bloodsport match at GCW's The People vs. GCW event at the Hammerstein Ballroom. However, Dyer has expressed his desire to wrestle more now that he is no longer with WWE, and felt extremely happy about his GCW match with Barnett.