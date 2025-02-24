Mark Henry Explains The 'Difficulty' The Rock's Involvement Adds To WWE

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has returned to WWE. The former WWE Champion dressed down Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes on Friday's "SmackDown," asking for the "American Nightmare's" soul, making it clear he wants a corporate champion. On "Busted Open Radio," Johnson's former Nation of Domination running mate Mark Henry said that Johnson is in a unique position.

"It's hard for him to not be him...Dwayne loves him some Dwayne. It's even harder for him to do it than us...That motherf***er have to worry about money," Henry exclaimed. "He said [he runs the show]...He wants somebody listening to know 'I'm the head of the board.'"

According to Henry, there is no financial reason for Johnson to back down from his ideas, creating a kind of steamroller effect. Johnson is now in a position where, as Henry puts it, he can pitch things in the middle of promos and remind people that he is the "boss" as a member of the TKO Group Holdings Board of Directors. In effect, Henry believes it makes it hard to say "no" to the former Intercontinental Champion.

"[He] can do whatever [he wants]. He could never do that before," Henry said.

Rock had been a thorn in Rhodes's side for all of the build to WrestleMania 40 in 2024. Johnson appeared at the end of October's Bad Blood PLE, threatening Rhodes and Roman Reigns, but Johnson's buddy-buddy display with Rhodes on the premiere of "Raw" on Netflix had many assuming the hatchet had been buried between the rivals.