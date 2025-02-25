WWE LFG Participant Leigh Laurel Details Being Intimidated By Mickie James

"WWE LFG" is a new program on A&E, which sees WWE rookies learn from WWE legends, hence the name "Legends and Future Greats, similar to the promotions earlier show "Tough Enough." Some of the lessons on the show have been tougher than others, as seen in the interactions between BJ Ray and Bully Ray, but even the less-than-hostile interactions between coaches and rookies have been fraught with anxiety. On "Busted Open," Leigh Laurel explained that her interactions with former TNA Knockouts Champion Mickie James have gotten into her head.

"Mickie James [is the most intimidating judge, tied with Bully Ray]," Laurel said, admitting that she's a little jealous of how similar some of the other female "LFG" competitors James is. "She's like critiquing me and stuff and I just feel like...I'm intimidated by her...She's the only female judge and I value her opinion being a female. I want to see her perspective and I think that's why I find her a little intimidating."

James has a wealth of knowledge for Laurel, as well as the other female competitors on "WWE LFG," having wrestled in independent promotions, WWE, and TNA. James recently said that she believes the business has gotten "softer" in the years since she competed in WWE, and is doing her best to adapt, unlike the other trainers. While James is trying to meet the needs of her students, trainers like Bully Ray are adamant that the world needs enhancement talent and refuse to soften their critiques for the modern era.