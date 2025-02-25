CM Punk Confronts Logan Paul On WWE Raw Ahead Of Elimination Chamber, Gets Slapped

Logan Paul and CM Punk came face-to-face in the ring to kick off "WWE Raw." Both are scheduled to compete for an opportunity at Cody Rhodes' WWE Championship at WrestleMania, entering the Elimination Chamber alongside Drew McIntyre, Seth Rollins, John Cena, and Damian Priest on March 1; they became acquainted for the first time in a ring during the Royal Rumble match, with Paul eliminating Punk from the bout.

It was Paul who came out first on Monday, kicking off "Raw" in Cincinnati by trashing the city and his home state of Ohio, referencing his underhanded win over Rey Mysterio to qualify for the Chamber match, and declaring his intent to defeat "three doorknobs and John Cena" to go on and face Rhodes for the title at WrestleMania.

Punk's music hit to precede his own entrance, during which Paul continued to mock him behind his back before asking if Punk had a problem because he was jealous of him. Punk said that Paul is a kid who does stupid things for shock value, has no character or substance, and that the fans deserved better. To which Paul joked about Punk's 2023 return only to suffer a torn triceps in his first major bout because he couldn't handle the spotlight.

Punk said that he will win the Chamber match, face Rhodes and make history at WrestleMania, meanwhile Paul will be history and no one will think about him. He referenced Rhodes' segment with The Rock during "WWE SmackDown," with Punk saying Rhodes might feel like he needs to sell his soul to defeat him because he already knows that Punk is Satan himself, something that Paul will find out on Saturday. Paul then slapped Punk and retreated from the ring, with Punk warning him to run while he can to close the segment